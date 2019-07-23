EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Erin Kuntz had her driver license revoked on Tuesday afternoon when she appeared in Aurora Town Court.

Hours earlier, the court released the incident report associated with a violent crash on Sunday evening in East Aurora on East Main Street.

In that crash, Kuntz, 30, of East Aurora, is accused of driving drunk, hitting a parked car and then hitting a nine-year-old girl on a scooter.

Released Tuesday afternoon to 2 On Your Side, was the complaint related to the crash. It was released after 2 On Your Side requested the document. The complaint says that the child suffered a collapsed lung, a broken collarbone, a broken rib as well as other injuries. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The complaint also says that Kuntz, admitted to police to drinking alcohol before driving. Police say that Kuntz failed all field sobriety tests. But she did not consent to a breathalyzer.

Kuntz was charged with one count of vehicular assault in the second degree, a Class E felony, one count of DWI, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, among other violations.

Kuntz was released on her own recognizance.

Initially, Kuntz was scheduled to have a return court date weeks away. But, after Erie County DA John Flynn realized that the judge did not suspend or revoke Kuntz' driver license, Flynn was able to get a hearing immediately.

Read the complaint against Kuntz below.