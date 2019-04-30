NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — "It's just gone now," Louis Cieri said Tuesday morning as he and his brother, Nick, surveyed what remained of 165 Division Street.

Just 24 hours earlier, it had been a raging inferno. Most of the building that was on that property is now an enormous pile of ash, rubble, and twisted metal.

The Cieri family has owned and operated the property for seven decades. Louis says they grew up within those walls. "As soon as we were able to run around and work, we've been here," he said.

"He built this with his brothers, Angelo and Gino," Louis recalled of his father Nick's construction in 1949. "(Our uncle) was saying how in 1948 this was all a potato farm. They dug the foundation by hand, for this building, with a pick and ax."

The Cieri family was nostalgic Tuesday, remembering when it operated the meat market at the corner. "Everybody would say," Louis told 2 On Your Side, "they'd go down and get their hotdog at Nick's place."

Five years ago Cieri started leasing that corner store to the Korzak family, which ran Division Market. Next to that was Millennium Microsystems Computer Services, King's Cuts Barbershop, and a laundromat.

The fire gutted the entire structure. Monday night, a developer was called in to knock down several walls for safety. According to a fire investigator, the laundromat walls were left standing so that the insurance claims adjuster could assess witness claims that the fire started there.

"We'd really like to express our heartfelt thanks to the community, to friends and family," Louis said of the support they've received after the fire. "So many responses on Facebook. If every person that responded on Facebook had a brick and mortar in hand, we could put this place back together in no time."

Their hope is to rebuild, but right now the Cieri family is at the mercy of the insurance claims adjuster. Louis says it could be several days before the assessments by both insurance and fire investigators are complete.

"As soon as we can get things done ... four families are waiting," he said.

One of those families, the Roberts, own Millennium Microsystems. They've been leasing at 165 Division Street for 17 years.

"Heart and soul," Deana Roberts tells 2 On Your Side of her husband's business, "built from the ground up with only a few little pieces of equipment. And over the years he's built it up to become a pretty good computer business."

Mike Roberts and his family have been keeping vigil at the property since the fire, hoping to dig through the rubble for important paperwork or anything else that can be saved once the property is cleared by investigators.

"He had a lot of the things the kids have made over the years in there," Deanna said of the physical and emotional losses.

Their son spoke of items that couldn't be replaced. "He had his camera in there, and he said he didn't get to upload some of the photos still on it."

"All the track meet photos," Deanna added, "and our daughters just had a 16th birthday party."

At least three of the four businesses have GoFundMe accounts set up by friends and customers:

"We really appreciate any of the help, so far," Deanna said Tuesday, "and hopefully our customers will still stick around and wait for our rebuild."

