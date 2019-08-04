NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff and SPCA are investigating after two young pit bull mixes were abandoned in Niagara County.

"Essentially it was a crate on the side of the road with two dogs in the crate" Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Fillicetti said .

Deputies say they found the dogs in a cage on the side of Ewings road in Newfane.

"They were left in a metal crate with food all dumped in their crate on them. That's not a way to leave an animal," Niagara SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator Ryan Scott said.

Fillicetti believes the dogs were dumped Saturday night before they were found at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"When they got there they looked for dog tags anything that could identify who may have left the dogs or who they belong to and they couldn't find anything" he said.

They dogs were taken to the Niagara SPCA for care.

"This just a classic case of abandonment, ya know the dogs overall condition, there body conditions weren't that bad," Scott said. "However, we did notice that the female was heavily over-bred, and it's a shame. Sometimes once owners can't breed the animals anymore, they dump them like this."

The SPCA and the sheriff's department are using social media to try and find who is responsible.They will face an abandonment charge that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

"This is rare that we find a dog in a cage on the side of the road so we just rely on the public's help to try and lead us to who may have put them there" said Fillicetti.

If you have any information, please call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at (716) 438-3393.

