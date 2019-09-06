KENMORE, N.Y. — The Dog Days of Kenmore is celebrating its sixth annual event on Sunday.

The event is free for people and their dogs and goes from noon to 4 p.m. at Mang Park on Wilber Avenue.

The event features different contests, and friendly competition is encouraged. Contests range from best trick to best dog-human lookalike to best costume.

There will be food vendors, a "Smooch Your Pooch Booth," and a flea market.

Several pet rescue organizations will also be there with information on how to adopt a new furry friend.

