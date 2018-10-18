TONAWANDA, N.Y. - The Department of Labor will hold sessions Thursday for those who lost their jobs after Tonawanda Coke was shut down earlier this week.

Two workshops will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will take place at the United Steelworkers Hall Local 135, 810 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.

All workers are welcome at these sessions, whether or not they were represented by the union.

In addition, displaced workers are able to call or go to the Buffalo Career Center located 284 Main St. Buffalo (716-851-2600) or the Niagara Falls Career Center, Trott ACCESS Building, 1001 11th St. Niagara Falls (716-278-8258).

