BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delaware North Co. executive Jeremy Jacobs Jr. is making an investment in a venture fund affiliated with the Green Bay Packers.

Titletown Tech is a new venture opening this summer across the street from Lambeau Field, home of the Packers. Part of the effort is the venture fund designed to invest in companies in the area.

As part of the VC announcement, the Packers are also extending Buffalo-based Delaware North’s contract to run concessions at Lambeau Field and in Titletown. The concessionaire has managed Lambeau’s concessions since 2012 and began managing them in Titletown when the space opened in 2017.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.