BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Courtyard by Marriott hotel being developed by Delaware North is a first on many levels.

For Buffalo-headquartered Delaware North, the five-story, 152-room hotel in Titusville, Fla., marks the first hotel the company has developed in the state of Florida.

It will be the closest hotel to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Delaware North operates the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for NASA.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.