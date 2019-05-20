BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deadline to register for the Buffalo Marathon has been extended to Tuesday morning at 12:00am.

Race Director Greg Weber told 2 On Your Side that they're expecting more than 6,200 runners to participate this year, coming from 46 states and ten countries. However, he said the rainy weather this spring may have kept some people from signing up until now.

"We do anticipate last minute registrations. We held it open a little longer this year. We bought some more stuff, so we didn't quite sell out," Weber said.

"I've done this for twelve years, it's never rained on marathon weekend. Register, come down, it's going to be a great party," he added.

If you'd like to sign up for the full or half marathon, or learn more about the pre- and post-race festivities, visit www.buffalomarathon.com.