Deadline approaches for COVID rent relief in New York State

The state has $100 million in CARES Act funding set aside. If your application is approved, a one-time rental subsidy will be sent directly to your landlord.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's not much time to apply for COVID rent relief in New York State.

The state has $100 million in so-called CARES Act funding set aside for rent assistance, for people missing out on paychecks during the pandemic.

If your application is approved, a one-time rental subsidy will be sent directly to your landlord.

You can apply now and check out all the criteria here.

In July, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the rental assistance program, aiming to provide direct aid to low-income tenants who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.