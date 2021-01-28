Deadline approaches for COVID rent relief in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's not much time to apply for COVID rent relief in New York State.
The state has $100 million in so-called CARES Act funding set aside for rent assistance, for people missing out on paychecks during the pandemic.
If your application is approved, a one-time rental subsidy will be sent directly to your landlord.
In July, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the rental assistance program, aiming to provide direct aid to low-income tenants who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Since day one we made it clear that no New Yorkers should be thrown on the streets because of hardships caused by this pandemic," Cuomo said at the time. "It's critically important that people are able to stay safely in their homes as we progress through our data-driven, phased reopening, and the COVID Rent Relief Program reinforces that commitment with direct assistance to those in the greatest need."