BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are many things that are a challenge in this age of social distancing, one of the biggies is, dating.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing singles to get creative in the ways they are meeting and seeing each other.

Activity on dating apps is surging. One example of that is upscale dating website The Inner Circle which has seen the number of recent messages sent rise by 116%.

But there are others who don't want to go through the dating apps, so matchmakers have seen an uptick in interest as well.

Western New York agency Matchmaking2atee founder Therese Forton said that many of her clients have also gotten creative about being together while staying apart.

"Some people just like it to be in person, some just want that connection," Forton said. "They don't like themselves on camera, so they've been meeting in cars. So you get your coffee, both of you have your coffee and you chat from car to car through the window. So that's the best it can be right now."

For the most part, the biggest activities that dating and matchmaking services are seeing is people having dinner dates on apps like Zoom, virtual happy hours and even watching a movie on Netflix "together" while in their separate homes. Just another obstacle that people are navigating through with the help of technology.