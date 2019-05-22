BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Burchfield-Penney Arts Center is helping people with Parkinson's get up and moving. It's the latest in a special series happening at the arts center this spring.

The Art Moves Me classes were designed to help people with Parkinson's Disease extend their ability to use their muscles through dance, using the artwork in the gallery as inspiration.

Wednesday's class took place at the Chemical Light Exhibit. The artist, Victor Shanchuk Jr., used stretched plastic to create these works.

The people in the dance class were asked to interpret how they thought the artwork was created using movement.

Cynthia Pegado, the class instructor, told 2 On Your Side she wanted the people in her class to really think about different ways to move their bodies and keep their muscles engaged. "We had some different movement cues and then they took those cues and were able to create new movement pathways that had spirals, rigidity with the angularity of geometric shapes, qualities of floating."

There will be another Art Moves Me class on May 29th.

The Chemical Light Exhibit is on display at the Burchfield Penney Arts Center until July 28th.