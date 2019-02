BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Cuomo wants to extend the state's seat belt law to require all passengers in the back seat to buckle up.

Right now that law only people younger than 16 years old.

The change is part of an amendment the governor made to his proposed budget, which needs to be voted on before April 1.

Right now 28 states already have some kind of law on the books mandating back-seat seat-belt usage.