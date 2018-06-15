In a statement released Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo added even more pressure on Charter Communications to meet its merger obligations.

"The situation with Charter/Spectrum violating the conditions under which it was approved to operate in New York State is very serious. The PSC should not back down to a media giant that has abused the people of the state in violation of its obligation to build out our broadband system. Access to broadband is essential for economic development and social equity. Hotels, businesses, schools and homes all need broadband to be competitive and have equal access to information."

In 2016, the Commission approved Charter's purchase of Time Warner Cable with the requirement that it make high-speed internet available to 145,000 un-served and under-served customers within four years.

Charter spokesperson, Andrew Russell told 2 On Your Side the company continues to dispute the commission's findings.

Friday, Russell added via e-mail:

We’ve already built out to thousands of previously unserved and underserved locations in Erie County as part of our NYS commitment, with more projects planned and/or under way. We also routinely extend our network to thousands of homes and businesses every year that are not part of our merger commitment.

