ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's gun laws are now even tighter.

Governor Cuomo signed his red flag bill alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday morning.

It prevents people who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing and kind of firearm.

New York is proud to pass a first in the nation the Red Flag Bill that empowers school teachers to do something when they believe something bad is going to happen," Cuomo said.