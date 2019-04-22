BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he has signed legislation that will ban the single-use of plastic bags in New York starting March 2020.

"You see plastic bags hanging in trees, blowing down the streets, in landfills, and in our waterways, and there is no doubt they are doing tremendous damage," Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

The plastic bag ban was included in the New York State budget.

Cuomo's signing of the legislation coordinates with Earth Day.

