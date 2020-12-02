NEW YORK, USA — New York's governor plans to propose to President Donald Trump that the state could share some driving records with federal immigration agencies if the administration reverses its move to block state residents from Global Entry and other programs that allow travelers to avoid long border security lines.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's comments in a Wednesday radio interview come a day after New York officials filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s move to block New York residents from “trusted traveler” programs.

Federal officials said it was necessary because of a new law that bars federal immigration agents from accessing New York state's motor vehicle records.

Cuomo said, however, that the state would only share DMV data when it is sought to approve a New York resident's application to apply for trusted travelers programs such as NEXUS, or to renew someone's existing enrollment.

