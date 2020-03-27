BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered "nonessential" construction to shut down statewide during the coronavirus pandemic — except for emergency work and in other limited scenarios.

That is a significant policy change that will have far-reaching impacts for the industry, developers and workers.

