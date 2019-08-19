Eric Gertler, an executive with experience leading technology and media companies, has been nominated to become president and CEO of Empire State Development Corp.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday he is nominating Gertler for the position leading New York state's economic development arm. Gertler would start Sept. 3.

Gertler, pending State Senate confirmation, would take over from Howard Zemsky, the prominent Buffalo businessman who has led the agency since 2015. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business first website.