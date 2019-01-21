BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants law enforcement to stop releasing arrest photos and booking information. The proposal is part of his executive budget and was first reported on by the Albany Times Union.

The proposal considers the current practice of releasing the information to be an invasion of privacy.

The governor’s office told the Times Union the proposal in response to website posting a mugshot and then charging a person who requests it be taken down.

