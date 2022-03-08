Youngtown man pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges

Patrick Pardee, 29, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Tuesday, a Youngstown man pleaded guilty to charges related to a fatal accident that occurred last summer.

The plea resulted from an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department into an accident on Lewiston Road in June of 2021. Pardee was driving a truck when it left the road and struck a tree, killing Matthew Maines, 32, who was the passenger.

Pardee admitted to driving while he was under the influence of drugs and causing the crash. Lab results showed that the drugs were cocaine and fentanyl.