Yorkshire man arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated

State Police say a 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%. The legal limit in New York State is 0.08%.

New York Police say that on Thursday they arrested a Yorkshire man for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit.

Martin G. Doty, 50, was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated (BAC over 0.18%), aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years.

Doty was stopped by State Police on McKinstry Road in Yorkshire. Police say that "Doty was exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication." Doty failed field sobriety tests, according to police, and thus was taken to the State Police station in Machias.

At the station, Doty's chemical breath test came back at 0.21% BAC. The legal limit in New York State is 0.08% BAC.