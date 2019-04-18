BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Yemeni man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Thursday for making extortionate threats to harm and kidnap a minor, according to the office of United States Attorney of Western New York, James Kennedy.

Yousef Goba, 45, contacted an individual who lived in Western New York between February 2015 and April 2015, via both phone and text messages, threatening to kidnap and injure the victim's minor child.

When the victim, the child, and the victim's mother visited Yemen in 2013, they lived with Goba, who refused to let them leave and threatened that he would have the minor child marry a Yemeni man if money was not given to him.

During a call recorded by the FBI on April 8, 2015, Goba demanded the victim pay him $11,000, as well as money for other expenses for the release of the child.