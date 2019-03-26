BUFFALO, N.Y. — A youth soccer treasurer from Wyoming County is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the league he worked for.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Thomas Foote of Arcade took more than $21,000 from the organization between 2013 and last year to use for himself.

He's charged with grand larceny.

