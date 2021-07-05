Wyoming County woman charged after allegedly causing over $16K worth of damage to emergency department

The incident allegedly took place at the emergency department in the Wyoming County Community Health System.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman has been arrested for allegedly causing over $16,000 worth of damage at the emergency department in the Wyoming County Community Health System.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Mary K. Coyne, 32, was a patient in the emergency department on June 25. While in the emergency department, Coyne allegedly barricaded herself inside a room causing $16,631.95 worth of damage to both the room and equipment.

Deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and assisted personnel from the emergency department to help control Coyne.

Coyne was then transferred to ECMC, where deputies say she later absconded.

Warsaw Village Court Justice Fusani signed a warrant for arrest for Coyne, who then turned herself in on June 29.