Wyoming County man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempting to have sex with 11-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Wyoming County who was convicted of attempted receipt of child pronography has been sentenced to time in prison.

Daniel Hays, 42, was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years supervised release.

Prosecutors say Hays engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with a person he believed was an 11-year-old in April and May 2021. However, he was conversing with a New York State Police Investigator working with the Department of Homeland Security.

Hays discussed having sex with the child and asked for them to take and send naked photos.