Wyoming County man sentenced for crash that killed his passenger

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man will spend the next one and a third to four years behind bars for a 2020 crash that took the life of his passenger.
Michael Conrad, 21, pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.
The accident happened on April 14, 2020 on Pleasant Valley Rd. in the Town of Wethersfield. The other person in Conrad's car, 20-year-old Cori Lynn Shearing, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our hearts continue to go out to the Shearing family for the tragic loss of a daughter, sister, and friend Cori. While this sentencing will bring finality to the criminal case and some closure there isn’t any sentence that will fill the loss. Hopefully this case will make people think about not drinking or using drugs while operating their cars,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen.