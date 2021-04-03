Wyoming County man sentenced for crash that killed his passenger

Michael Conrad, 21, of Eagle was sentenced for the accident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Cori Lynn Shearing last April.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man will spend the next one and a third to four years behind bars for a 2020 crash that took the life of his passenger.

Michael Conrad, 21, pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.

The accident happened on April 14, 2020 on Pleasant Valley Rd. in the Town of Wethersfield. The other person in Conrad's car, 20-year-old Cori Lynn Shearing, was pronounced dead at the scene.