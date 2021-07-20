Wyoming County man indicted on charges of transportation and possession of child pornography

Shayne Hildreth, 40, of Bliss was found to allegedly have three images of child pornography on his cellphone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury with charges of transportation and possession of child pornography.

Assistant US Attorney Aaron Mango who is handling the case, said Shayne Hildreth, 40, of Bliss was found to allegedly have three images of child pornography on his cellphone back in 2018.

In February 2018, police were dispatched to an address in Aurora, Missouri based on a report of past sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl. The victim claimed she was molested by Hildreth over several years in New York, Colorado and Missouri, said Mango.

Mango stated that the victim said she found child pornography on Hildreth's cellphone and computer, including images of herself that Hildreth secretly recorded.

Aurora-Marionville Police seized Hildreth's phone and during the execution of a search warrant found three child pornography images.

The defendant was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was detained.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, under the direction of Chief Richard Witthuhn, and Homeland Security investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.