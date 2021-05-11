Wyoming County man indicted for child sexual assault

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Wyoming County man was arraigned last week on an indictment issued by the Wyoming Grand Jury for alleged child sexual assault.
Roger L. Ballard, Jr. was arraigned on May 6 on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Following an investigating into the alleged child sexual assault, Ballard was arrested by New York State Police on March 17. According to the indictment, Ballard allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl several times between 2011 and 2019.
Ballard pleaded not guilty before Hon. Michael M. Mohun and was held on $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 bail bond or $200,000 partially secured bond. If convicted, Ballard faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.