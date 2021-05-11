Wyoming County man indicted for child sexual assault

Following an investigating into the alleged child sexual assault, Roger L. Ballard, Jr. was arrested by New York State Police on March 17.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Wyoming County man was arraigned last week on an indictment issued by the Wyoming Grand Jury for alleged child sexual assault.

Roger L. Ballard, Jr. was arraigned on May 6 on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following an investigating into the alleged child sexual assault, Ballard was arrested by New York State Police on March 17. According to the indictment, Ballard allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl several times between 2011 and 2019.