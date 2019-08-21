A Wyoming County man has been arrested for manslaughter following an incident in May when his employee was electrocuted to death.

The owner of Ken's Tree Service, Kenneth Murtha, 84, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.

Murtha and Cecil Beardslee-West, 21, were moving logs from a private residence when the accident happened. Police say Murtha was operating a crane and failed to put safety measures in place. The crane made contact with an overhead power line, electrocuting Beardslee-West because he was holding onto a metal chain off the crane.

Sheriff's investigators conducted a three-month long investigation, coming to the conclusion that Murtha recklessly caused the death of his employee.

RELATED: Niagara County Sheriff pens letter urging hit and run driver to come forward

RELATED: Rapids volunteer fireman injured in Lockport hit and run

RELATED: Arrest made in Wyoming County hit and run that injured two girls; killed their dog