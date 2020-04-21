WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man facing charges in connection with a rape.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Wolcott Road in the Town of Wethersfield Sunday after receiving a complaint.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Austin Bollinger, 26, of Gainesville. Bollinger is accused of having sexual intercourse and oral sexual contact with a child less than 15 years old.

Bollinger is charged with rape and criminal sex act. He was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court. He is currently in the Wyoming County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.