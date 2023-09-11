Wyoming County man charged with DWI, vehicular assault following collision with motorcyclist

The accident happened on State Route 20A in the Town of Sheldon.

SHELDON, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing several charges following a crash with a motorcyclist Sunday evening.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says a driver of a pickup truck was pulling out of a driveway into the westbound lane of State Route 2OA and into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt when he struck the driver side of the pick up truck. The motorcyclist was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC with multiple injuries. They are currently in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck, Gary S. Konfederath, 40, of Varysburg, was taken to the Wyoming County Community Health System Emergency Room. Police say he refused to submit to a chemical test to determine if he was impaired at the time of the accident.

Deputies were able to obtain a court order to obtain the blood sample.

Konfederath is charged with Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Failed To Yield Right of Way Entering the Roadway.