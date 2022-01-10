Wyoming County man arrested, charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

Craig Poler, 33, of Castile, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant of his residence last week.

On Friday, Craig Poler, 33, of Castile, was arrested and charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. Poler is accused of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

Poler faces two counts of the charge because it's alleged that there are two victims, according to the sheriff's office.