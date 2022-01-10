Wyoming County man arrested, charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant of his residence last week.
On Friday, Craig Poler, 33, of Castile, was arrested and charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. Poler is accused of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.
Poler faces two counts of the charge because it's alleged that there are two victims, according to the sheriff's office.
Poler was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court and committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail. He is due to appear back in court on Jan. 24.