JAVA CENTER, N.Y. — An Arcade man faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment after crashing into a deputy sheriff's vehicle last week.

New York State Police say Tyler J. Malik, 27 had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.09 percent at the scene of the accident Thursday.

State Police say they responded to a three-car accident at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the Town of Java, on State Route 98. They say Malik rear-ended the Wyoming County Sheriff's vehicle, which was parked on a shoulder during a traffic stop with all emergency lights activated.

A deputy was in the vehicle at the time. He sustained minor injuries and was taken for Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

Malik will appear in the Town of Java court at a later date.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Two Trump rallies commence on Bidwell Parkway

Buffalo Police: Body found inside Niagara Street apartment

Crash on Route 33/Oak Street Exit results in arrest