Wrong-way driver arrested for aggravated DWI in Cattaraugus County

OLEAN, N.Y. — A driver who was driving the wrong way in the Town of Hinsdale has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Gerri E. Brink, 54, of Savona was arrested by New York State Police on Saturday for driving with a blood alcohol content of .22 percent. Brink was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State Police were following up on a call that a vehicle was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-86 in the town of Olean when they noticed Brink driving the car in the wrong direction in the town of Hinsdale.

Brink showed signs of intoxication when pulled over on a traffic stop, police say. Brink failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

When Brink arrived at the State Police station in Olean, police conducted a chemical breath test that showed a BAC of 0.22 percent.