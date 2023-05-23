A wrong-way accident in Buffalo sends 4 people to hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CORRECTION: 2 On Your Side previously reported in the initial story that the KIA was stolen, but we learned it was not.
Buffalo Police say a KIA vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street was the cause of a crash that sent several people to the hospital near City Hall just before noon on Tuesday.
Police say the KIA sedan that was driving the wrong way, hit a parked tractor-trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.
The 26-year-old driver and two young children in the car were taken to the hospital.
The truck driver was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.
The driver of the KIA was been issued a summons.