A wrong-way accident in Buffalo sends 4 people to hospital

Police say the KIA sedan went the wrong way on a one-way street and hit a parked tractor-trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CORRECTION: 2 On Your Side previously reported in the initial story that the KIA was stolen, but we learned it was not.

Buffalo Police say a KIA vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street was the cause of a crash that sent several people to the hospital near City Hall just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say the KIA sedan that was driving the wrong way, hit a parked tractor-trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive.

The 26-year-old driver and two young children in the car were taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.