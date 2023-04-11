Wrong turn onto Peace Bridge leads to discovery for 13 pounds of illegal marijuana

A 25-year-old Rochester resident allegedly gave a false name and could not provide identification to verify the name, which lead to a search, according to CBP.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester resident accidentally turning onto the Peace Bridge lead to the discovery of almost 13 pounds of illegal marijuana.

A 25-year-old man allegedly provided a false name to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on Sunday. The diver was taken to a secondary inspection area after he was not able to provide identification to verify the name he gave officer, according to CBP.

The driver's identity was verified at the secondary search location. A duffle bag behind the driver's seat was removed and multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were discovered, according to CBP.

The marijuana totaled to more than 13 pounds and has an estimated value of around $33,000, according to the release.

“Our CBP officers continue to perform their jobs at the highest levels,” said Buffalo Assistant Port Director Dawn Caltagirone. “Their training, unmatched skillset and experience help to remove narcotics like these from our community.”