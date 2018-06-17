NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A body was recovered in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police say around 3 p.m., they received a call about a body in a field, north of the 2200 block of Buffalo Avenue.

They say it is the body of a white female between the ages of 17 and 35 with reddish-brown hair.

Police have declared the death suspicious in nature. They are conducting an in depth investigation and say an autopsy will be scheduled.

"While we know the description is vague, we ask that if anyone knows anyone who matches this description and has not seen or heard from them within the past week; reach out to them and if contact cannot be made, call the NFPD at 286-4711," says Falls Police Chief of Detectives, Kelly Rizzo.

