Woman who ran food pantry in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood, one of the victims in mass shooting

Pearly Young ran a food pantry in the Central Park neighborhood for 25 years, feeding people every Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who cared for people in the community, was one of the victims in the Buffalo mass shooting.

Pearly Young, 77, was killed Sunday while shopping for groceries.

She loved singing, dancing, & being with family.

Reporter Madison Carr, who works for our Tegna-sister station at 11Alive in Atlanta spoke to Young's family. Her family says she loved singing, dancing and being with her family. She was a mother, grandmother and missionary.