Woman stabbed to death early Sunday

A man and a woman stabbed each other during a domestic dispute. The man, who is 34 years old, is in police custody while being treated for injuries at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning.

The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

Both people were taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where the woman was later declared dead.