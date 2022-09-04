Woman stabbed to death early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning.
The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
Both people were taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where the woman was later declared dead.
The man, who is 34 years old, is now in custody of Buffalo Police at ECMC while being treated for his injuries. No charges have been filed yet.