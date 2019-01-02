BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 77-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in North Buffalo after realizing her home was being burglarized, while she was outside shoveling.

Buffalo police tell 2 On Your Side a man entered the side door of a home on Tacoma Avenue and ransacked it.

The woman was outside shoveling when she noticed someone in her home. Upon entering her home, the man knocked the woman to the ground and assaulted her.

The man demanded, "Where's the money?" He got away with $200 and a camera.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. The woman suffered bumps and bruises.