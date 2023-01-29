Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been shot inside the lounge.

Detectives with Buffalo Police said the woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was taken right into surgery.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other shooting that happened in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.