BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo woman will serve seven and a half to 15 years in prison after she was sentenced Tuesday.

Christina Sanford Gordon pleaded guilty in Erie County court last March to grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to New York State Attorney General Underwood, Gordon claimed to be a successful fundraiser and grant writing expert, defrauding 35 organizations - from Buffalo churches, to nonprofits, to businesses - of more than $200,000.

She used the money they paid her for things like beauty treatments, jewelry, and cruises - but never for applying for grants, as found by an investigation by the AG's Office.

“The defendant crafted an elaborate scheme to defraud Buffalo churches and organizations in order to fund her lavish lifestyle,” said AG Underwood.

In addition to her years behind bars, Gordon must also pay full restitution to everyone she defrauded.

