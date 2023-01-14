Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown

Jamestown Police said a 23-year-old Gowanda man was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.

He's now facing charges that include driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated per se, and vehicular assault. Kruszka was being held at the Jamestown City Jail, pending arraignment.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. She was eventually transported to another hospital "due to the potentially life-threatening injuries sustained during the accident," Jamestown Police said in a statement.