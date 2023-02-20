Woman killed after tree fell on her

The accident happened at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association on Gilate Road in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County.

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A woman was killed when a tree being cut down fell on her.

The accident happened at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association on Gilate Road in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County.

New York State Police say a tree was being cut down on the property and fell on a 65-year-old woman. Neighbors called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor.

First responders attempted life saving measures, but the woman died of her injuries at the scene.

Troopers say the situation was accidental and there no signs of foul play.