Woman killed after tree fell on her

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A woman was killed when a tree being cut down fell on her.
The accident happened at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association on Gilate Road in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County.
New York State Police say a tree was being cut down on the property and fell on a 65-year-old woman. Neighbors called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor.
First responders attempted life saving measures, but the woman died of her injuries at the scene.
Troopers say the situation was accidental and there no signs of foul play.
The identify of the woman is not being released at this time.