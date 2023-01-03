x
Crime

Jamestown woman taken into custody after kicking police car

A 33-year-old woman left a Jamestown police vehicle damaged after restraining from arrest
Credit: Jamestown Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old woman has been charged after what originally was a call for a civil dispute in the City of Jamestown. 

Jamestown Police officers responded to the initial complaint on the east side of the city, and discovered that Akeyia E. Thagard had an active bench warrants for the city of Jamestown.

While officers conducted the arrest Thagard began to disobey orders resulting in damages done to the officers vehicle from her kicking it. 

Once the arrest was made, Thagard was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation where she spit on an officer.

She now awaits a pending arraignment at Jamestown City Jail, and will appear at the Jamestown City Court. 

