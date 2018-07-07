BUFFALO, NY - A woman was hospitalized Friday after getting hit by a car in a parking lot on Dingens Street.

According to Buffalo Police, the incident occured around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Dingens.

They say a female driver from Cheektowaga hit the accelerator while in a parking lot on accident, hitting a pedestrian and then the building.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman, was taken ECMC where she was treated and released.

The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed.

