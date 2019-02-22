AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police say a woman had her purse stolen from her Friday morning as she was walking to her home.

Police responded to a report of a purse snatching on Maynard Drive. The woman says a man grabbed the woman's purse as she was walking from her car to her house.

The suspect is described by police as a black male. He was last seen walking southbound on Callodine Avenue.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Amherst Police Department Detective Bureau at 716-689-1328.