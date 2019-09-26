BUFFALO, N.Y. — The woman who pleaded guilty for driving the getaway car for a string of robberies in Niagara County has avoided jail time.

Heather Jenkins, 45, was sentenced to five years of probation on Wednesday.

Between February and March of this year, Jenkins admitted she and her husband robbed several gas stations in Amherst and Tonawanda using a BB gun.

In November, she'll face sentencing for similar charges in Erie County.

