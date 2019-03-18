HAMBURG, N.Y. — A woman will spend weekends for the next three months in jail after admitting to stealing more than $150,000 from the Village of Hamburg.

A judge sentenced Joanne Erickson on Monday after she admitted to taking money that was supposed to be used for village activities, including after-school programs.

She also admitted to changing public records to steal the money.

Erickson will also be on probation for the next five years.

