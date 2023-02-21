Woman found stabbed to death in Niagara Falls motel

Police have charged a suspect with murder.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 39-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Niagara Falls motel, and a suspect is in jailed charged with murdering her.

Police were called to the motel in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard just before 2am Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said they found the woman's body in one of the rooms.

Police said they arrested a 36-year-old male who had reportedly been with the victim in the same room and was known to her.

Brian W. Wallace is charged with one count of murder in the second degree. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and is currently being held without bail.